Football

Messi scores stunner in Argentina draw

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 15, 2021 12:51 pm
[Source: Copa America/Twitter]

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick as Argentina drew with Chile 1-all in their Group B clash.

After the game got under way, Argentina took the lead 12 minutes before half-time when Messi picked himself up after being fouled just outside the area to bend in a free-kick.

It was the Barcelona forward’s 73rd international goal.

Messi curled home from the edge of the area towards the end of the first half of the Group A opener.

However, Chile levelled in the second half when Vidal was judged to have been fouled inside the box after a VAR review.

Vidal’s spot-kick was pushed on to the crossbar but Vargas reacted quickly to head in.

The Copa America also paid a spectacular tribute to Diego Maradona.

Just before kick-off, Argentina legend Maradona was remembered with a dazzling light and effects display.

It saw a holographic version of the 1986 World Cup winner perform kick ups before clips of his goals were projected on to the pitch.

Maradona, one of the greatest ever footballers, died in November last year at the age of 60.

The 47th edition of the Copa America – delayed a year because of the coronavirus outbreak – was originally scheduled to take place in Argentina and Colombia but was moved to Brazil after the original hosts were stripped of the tournament.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) removed Colombia as co-hosts in May amid anti-government protests and Argentina were later replaced because of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

[Source: BBC]

