Messi scores his first PSG goal

Lionel Messi scored his first Paris St-Germain goal in the team’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in an enthralling Champions League group game.

Making his fourth appearance for PSG since leaving Barcelona, Messi ran from the halfway line before playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe and leaving Ederson rooted to the spot with a lovely 20-yard shot.

The roar from the Parc des Princes crowd was deafening as the Argentine, on his return from injury, added one PSG goal to the 672 he managed for Barca.

City had plenty of chances to score in between those goals with Raheem Sterling’s header hitting the bar and Bernardo Silva striking the woodwork from the rebound with an empty net in front of him.

[Source: BBC Sport]