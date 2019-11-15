Messi returns as Barcelona back to winning ways

Barcelona got back to winning ways as Lionel Messi returned to the side to set up the winning goal in a narrow 1-0 victory over bottom side Huesca.

Playing in his 750th match for Barcelona and 500th in La Liga, Messi lifted the ball to Frenkie de Jong, who coolly diverted it past the keeper.

The goal capped off a dominant first-half display in which Messi’s free-kick was also tipped over the crossbar.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice and created another goal as Juventus thrashed Udinese 4-1 in the Italian league.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a trademark drive, after Aaron Ramsey’s pass, before threading a through ball for Federico Chiesa to score.

Ronaldo’s second goal took his tally this season to 14 from only 11 league games.