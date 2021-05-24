Messi presented to fans as PSG win

Lionel Messi was introduced to the Paris St-Germain fans before Saturday’s win 4-2 over 10-man Strasbourg.

The former Barcelona star was presented with fellow signings Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

Messi watched from the stand as Mauricio Pochettino’s side made it two Ligue 1 wins from two.

Goals from Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia ensured PSG’s victory.

Strasbourg, three goals down inside half-an-hour, had the better chances in the second half, and pulled the score back to 3-2 thanks to headers from Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque.

But after Alexander Djiku’s second yellow card for a foul on Icardi, the visitors struggled with 10 men and Sarabia tapped in PSG’s fourth from Mbappe’s cross to put the game to bed.

After joining PSG on a two-year deal earlier this week, Messi was unavailable for the game, having only recently returned from international duty with Argentina.

He watched alongside Ramos and Donnarumma as Wijnaldum and Hakimi both featured.