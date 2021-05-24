Home

Messi overtakes Pele as the leading South American men's goalscorer

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 10, 2021 6:50 pm

Lionel Messi has overtaken Pele as the leading South American men’s goalscorer in international matches.

The 34-year-old scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier win against Bolivia today.

Argentina beat Bolvia 3-nil to bring Messi’s total for Argentina to 79 in 153 games.

Brazil legend Pele finished his career on 77 international goals in 92 games.

Messi’s 14th-minute goal from outside the box put him level with Pele and he broke the record in the second half.

He dribbled past a defender for his second goal before completing a hat-trick from a rebound two minutes before full-time.

[Source: BBC]

