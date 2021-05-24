Messi overtakes Pele as the leading South American men's goalscorer

Lionel Messi has overtaken Pele as the leading South American men’s goalscorer in international matches.

The 34-year-old scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier win against Bolivia today.

Argentina beat Bolvia 3-nil to bring Messi’s total for Argentina to 79 in 153 games.

Article continues after advertisement

Brazil legend Pele finished his career on 77 international goals in 92 games.

Messi’s 14th-minute goal from outside the box put him level with Pele and he broke the record in the second half.

He dribbled past a defender for his second goal before completing a hat-trick from a rebound two minutes before full-time.

[Source: BBC]