Messi named in 22-man squad for PSG

Paris St-Germain’s has named a strong 22-man squad with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe included in the list against Reims on Sunday.

Messi has not played for the club since sensationally signing for them earlier this month after leaving Barcelona following the expiry of his contract.

The Argentina forward last played on July 11th when he helped his country beat Brazil in the Copa America final.

Article continues after advertisement

That game was also Brazil forward Neymar’s last outing.

[Source: BBC]