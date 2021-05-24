Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|Government identifies anomaly|Lay Preacher helps fellow villagers|Swabbing begins in Somosomo village|Over 3,000 patients in home isolation|Talks underway on no jab, no entry|Foreign aid to be viewed as an investment|MoH concerned with misinformation|Investigation rules out vaccine adverse events|Government team to mitigate COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|Six-month-old baby amongst the 11 COVID-19 deaths|Ministry identifies areas of concern|Ministry strengthens quarantine operations|Breach in travel protocols a concern|Government will assist Fijians in the Namara Tiri lockdown area|Borders will only open if we do everything right: PM|Lockdown imposed on Labasa settlement |Somosomo villagers in Yasawa on high alert|MOH re-visits quarantine protocols|Tertiary students provide vaccination details|
Full Coverage

Football

Messi named in 22-man squad for PSG

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 30, 2021 4:00 am

Paris St-Germain’s has named a strong 22-man squad with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe included in the list against Reims on Sunday.

Messi has not played for the club since sensationally signing for them earlier this month after leaving Barcelona following the expiry of his contract.

The Argentina forward last played on July 11th when he helped his country beat Brazil in the Copa America final.

Article continues after advertisement

That game was also Brazil forward Neymar’s last outing.

[Source: BBC]

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.