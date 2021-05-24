Home

Football

Messi, Mbappe score twice in PSG's win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 8, 2021 7:50 am

Football sensation Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored a brace of goals each in Paris St-Germain’s 4-1 win over Club Bruges this morning.

Mbappe became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals after he put the game to bed inside seven minutes, scoring twice in quick succession for the home side.

Messi also scored twice on either side of a Bruges consolation.

Belgian Mats Rits beat goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a slotted finish for the visitors, who created several good chances.

[Source: BBC]

