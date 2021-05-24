Home

Messi makes PSG debut, Mbappe scores twice

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 30, 2021 11:05 am

Lionel Messi made his Paris St-Germain debut as a 66th-minute substitute in a 2-nil win over Reims today.

The Argentine, wearing his new number 30 PSG shirt, received a standing ovation as he replaced his friend Neymar in front of a sell-out crowd.

It was the first club game of his career for a team other than Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe scored both goals on what could be his final appearance for the club, with Real Madrid keen to sign him before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

[Source: BBC]

