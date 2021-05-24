Messi makes PSG debut, Mbappe scores twice

Lionel Messi made his Paris St-Germain debut as a 66th-minute substitute in a 2-nil win over Reims today.

The Argentine, wearing his new number 30 PSG shirt, received a standing ovation as he replaced his friend Neymar in front of a sell-out crowd.

It was the first club game of his career for a team other than Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe scored both goals on what could be his final appearance for the club, with Real Madrid keen to sign him before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

🙏 Incredible away support tonight at the Stade Auguste Delaune! 🔴🔵#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/sYJgVrNkYk — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021

[Source: BBC]