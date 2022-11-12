Messi in for fifth World Cup

Lionel Messi [Source: Japan Times]

Lionel Messi will feature in his fifth FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has named his squad with the surprise exclusion of Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho and Napoli striker Giovanni Simeone.

Paulo Dybala has been deemed fit enough to play despite suffering a hamstring injury which has kept the forward out since October.

Argentina will begin its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on the 22nd of this month.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.

Argentina’s Qatar 2022 squad

Goalkeepers

Franco Armani (River Plate)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders

Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

German Pezzella (Real Betis)

Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

Midfielders

Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Enzo Fernandez (Benfica)

Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla)

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leonardo Paredes (Juventus)

Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

Attackers

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan)

Angel Di Maria (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala (Roma)

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)