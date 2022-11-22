Messi confident for his final World Cup outing

[Source: Reuters]

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is physically ready for the World Cup in Qatar and is confident in his side.

Messi says it will be a special occasion as Argentina is one of the favourites in what is likely to be his last appearance in the global tournament.

The 35-year-old, who in Qatar will be playing his fifth World Cup, adds that he did not prepare differently for the tournament which for the first time is being played in November and December.

He says he took care of himself and worked as he has done in his career, knowing that this is a special moment.

This is Messi’s last chance to achieve the great dream he has.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at both club and personal level but has so far failed to deliver a long-awaited World Cup for his country.

Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign with a Group C opener against Saudi Arabia tonight at 10pm and will then face Mexico and Poland.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports.