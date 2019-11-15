Home

Messi brings up 700 with Panenka penalty

@BBCWorld
July 1, 2020 6:12 am

Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his career with a ‘Panenka’ penalty in Barcelona’s La Liga game with Atletico Madrid where they were held two-all.

The Spanish giants’ all-time top scorer hit the landmark goal for club and country by gently chipping the ball into the net as Jan Oblak dived the wrong way.

The goal put Barcelona 2-1 up in their crunch game at the top of the table.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the Argentina star’s 630th goal in his 724th appearance for the club.

