Football
Messi brings up 700 with Panenka penalty
July 1, 2020 6:12 am
Lionel Messi scored the 700th goal of his career with a ‘Panenka’ penalty in Barcelona’s La Liga game with Atletico Madrid where they were held two-all.
The Spanish giants’ all-time top scorer hit the landmark goal for club and country by gently chipping the ball into the net as Jan Oblak dived the wrong way.
The goal put Barcelona 2-1 up in their crunch game at the top of the table.
Article continues after advertisement
It is the Argentina star’s 630th goal in his 724th appearance for the club.
7⃣0⃣0⃣ goals for club & country. Leo Messi 👏👏👏#UCL | @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/ouDKKS7CDH
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 30, 2020
Sponsored Links