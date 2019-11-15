Football
Messi break Pele scoring record
December 23, 2020 12:29 pm
Lionel Messi's 644th Barcelona goal came in the 65th minute of their win over Real Valladolid.[Source:BBC]
Argentina star Lionel Messi has broken Brazilian legend Pele’s record of the most goals for one club.
This follows Messi’s 644th goal for Barcelona this morning during his side’s victory over Real Valladolid.
Messi scored the goal in the 65th minute in their Spanish La Liga clash.
Barcelona defeated Real Valladolid 3-0.
