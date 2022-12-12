Messi aims for first World Cup win

[Source: Reuters]

Lionel Messi has a lot of pressure on his back as he will try to win the World Cup for the first time.

The Argentina superstar has had a glittering career, winning 10 Spanish league titles, another in France, four Champions Leagues, the 2021 Copa America and a record seven Ballon d’Or awards – given to the world’s best player each year.

But, unlike other all-time greats such as Brazil’s Pele or Argentina’s Diego Maradona, the 35-year-old has not been able to win the sport’s biggest prize.

Article continues after advertisement

It is 36 years since Argentina, runners-up in 2014 with Messi, were led by Maradona to their last World Cup win.

Argentina will face Croatia who is also gunning for their first World Cup victory.

The two meet on Wednesday at 7am.

[Source: BBC]