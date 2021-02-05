Merrill Nand aims to be top striker

Suva’s new inclusion Merrill Nand has big shoes to fill as he prepares to represent the Whites during this football season.

Nand who joins Suva from Lautoka is one of the likely candidates to replace Suva’s top striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

Nand, Ramzan Khan, and Abhishek Prasad also joined the capital side through the pre-season transfer window.

Nand says he is still in awe training alongside some of the household names in football like Ravinesh Karan Singh and Christopher Wasasala.

“There is a lot of senior players as you can see Ravinesh Karan one of the household names, Filipe Baravilala, and also Christopher, we play the same position so yeah and I am learning a lot from him.”

With the second striker position still vacant, Nand says he hopes to be as good as Nalaubu.

“So hopefully we both came from the same club the Lautoka team so hopefully I can follow his footsteps and score some goals.”

Nand will have to prove himself within the next three weeks to feature for Suva in the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions series against Labasa on the 19th of this month at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The second leg will be played at the same venue on the 21st.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.