Mental toughness the key for Lautoka

Having the right mindset will be the main trump card for Fresh Choice Lautoka in its Courts Inter District Championship semifinal tomorrow against Ba.

Lautoka coach Ravinesh Kumar says the four aspects to how a team is prepared are tactical, technical, physical and psychological.

He says during the BOG which they performed poorly, the side lacked physical and mental toughness.

Article continues after advertisement

However, last night in their 1-all draw with All Freights Logistic Suva, Kumar says mental toughness made the difference for them.

“Mental toughness is very important to play football or any other game so that is what we have been coming across through during the training sessions we have been counselling the players’ individual players or in a group in a unit counselling them and giving them certain activities to mentally prepare themselves to make them tough mentally”.

Lautoka takes on Ba in the first semifinal at the ANZ Stadium tomorrow at 3pm before Labasa plays Rewa at 5pm.

Meanwhile, in the senior division semifinals, Nadroga meets Dreketi at 10am followed by Tailevu Naitasiri and Bua at 12pm.

The senior semifinals will also be played at the ANZ Stadium.

There will be a Fiji Day celebration at the Stadium before the premier semifinal starts.