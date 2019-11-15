Mental toughness an area of focus for Delta Tigers

Rewa football head coach Marika Rodu says it’s important not to put pressure on the players heading into the final round of the Vodafone Premier League.

Mental toughness has been an area of focus for the Delta Tigers, with their VPL title hopes hanging by a thread.

The side has been enjoying a comfortable lead on the points table only to fall back into second place in round 12 after losing 2-nil to Navua.

With Suva now in the lead and contention for the title, Rodu says psychological fitness will be crucial.

“That’s football. We will go back and motivate the boys. Make sure that they are in a good space in terms of the mental area so, psychologically, we’ll talk them, sit them up because we need to repeat this kind of performance but be better.”

The team that wins the holy grail of Fiji Football will be determined on Sunday when Suva takes Nadi at ANZ Stadium, and Rewa faces Lautoka at Churchill Park.

Both matches will kick off at 3pm, and you can listen to the live commentary of the Rewa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

On Saturday, Labasa takes on Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park while Navua faces Nasinu at 7pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

You can also tune in to the live commentary of the Nasinu/Navua match on Mirchi FM.