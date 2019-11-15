Mental prep key for Lautoka heading into Punjas BOG

Mental preparation has been a critical area for the Lautoka soccer team when the season started.

However, leading up to the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament which kicks off on Friday, mental toughness is still an issue for the Blues.

Coach Ravinesh Kumar says this was due to the fact that many players have been affected by COVID-19.

Kumar says the sessions over the past few days have been critical towards psyching up the players.



“The players are mentally and psychologically affected as some of them are not working and are looking after their parents and children and football is the only breadwinner for them now so I have to work on that line as well to boost their morale.”

However, Kumar says that he is satisfied with the training sessions so far but the intensity will increase.

Nadi will play Navua in the opening BOG match on Friday at 12pm and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 2pm Labasa meets Suva and this match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

The third match on Friday will see Ba battling Nasinu at 4pm and at 6:30pm Lautoka host Rewa and you can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.