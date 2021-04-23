Mental fitness a concern for Nadi football

Mental fitness is an issue for the Nadi football side as the Digicel Premier League comes to a standstill.

Nadi football president Ashwan Singh says a major concern is players losing interest in training.

He says this is rooted to the fact that players were in a similar situation last season and also because their pay is affected.

“Most of our players are not working and are on weekly wages like someone is getting $100 to $150 a week. At the moment we are not paying the players and I know they are not physically and mentally fit.”

Singh says the association is planning to have a virtual meeting this week to discuss how to deal with the player’s wages.

He says once this is sorted, the players will be in a position to continue training individually.

Nadi is scheduled to face Rewa in round seven of the league.

The league is planned to be held on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.