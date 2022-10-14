Parents’ advice keeps Begg going

Nabil Begg. [Fiji Photo]

Digicel Junior Bula Boys star player Nabil Begg started to attract attention in the local football scene last year just at the age of 17.

His parents realized his passion and talent in football when he was in primary school and has been his main support system ever since.

His mother Vacalaini Driu says they know how dedicated their son is to the sport and all they had to do was support and advise him.

“Sometimes he faces hardships, he comes back home and we always tell him in football nothing goes smoothly, there’ll be ups and downs, you just have to be there , you just have to trust yourself, sometimes you’ll be on the bench, other times you’ll be playing, that is part of football.”

The Sorokoba in Ba youngster is an all-rounder, excelling both academically and also in sports.

His father Mohammed Riyaz says discipline, punctuality and commitment are three things they want Begg to practice in and out of the football field.