Men in Black wary of Stallions

Following their emphatic victory over Nadi last week, Ba wants nothing less than a win heading into today’s match against Nadroga.

The Men In Black will have the home ground advantage, however, they know they’ll need to up their game against the unpredictable Stallions side.

President Rynal Kumar says there is still a few areas that will need to be tweaked, and will not want to let their guards down.

“There are a few areas identified minor ones and we hope to iron those out.”

Ba will host Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The remaining DPL matches continue tomorrow with Rewa meets Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm, Navua takes on Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor at 3pm, and

Lautoka faces Nadi at Churchill Park at the same time.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.