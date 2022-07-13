Men-In-Black focus on rebuilding

[File Photo]

The Men-in-Black will be working on rebuilding its team after some players have reportedly opted for a transfer.

The side had some of their key players like Manasa Nawakula, Saula Waqa, Narend Rao Jnr and Ilimotama Jese missing from its 3-0 loss against Navua on Sunday.

Ba Coach Imdad Ali says they will not let that deter their performance and will continue to develop players in the squad.

“All the best for them but then you know we will come back and I assure you that we’re going to build another team to bring back Ba where it was before”

Ba will face Nadroga with the venue yet to be confirmed.

A Digicel Premier League triple header will be held at the Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday.

The round 13 clashes will see Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri starting at 12pm followed by Rewa and Nasinu at 2pm.

Navua will host Labasa for the final match at 4pm.

In other matches, Lautoka will host Nadi at Churchill Park at 3pm.