Men-In-Black falls again

Ba football has suffered yet another loss in the Digicel Premier League.

The Men-in-Black went down to Rewa nil-2 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fouls have once again got the better of them as they were penalized nine minutes into the match.

This gave the opportunity for the Delta Tigers to get on the board as Setareki Hughes made no mistake netting the ball from a free kick.

The Dela Tigers sealed the win after a beautiful header by Tevita Waranivalu in the 17th minute of the second half.

The win places the Rodicks Singh coached side on a better position on the points table as they earn maximum points.