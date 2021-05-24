Melbourne tour cancelled

The Digicel National Football team’s Melbourne tour ahead of the FIFA World Cup preliminary competition in Qatar has been canceled.

The team was due to travel to Australia to face three A-League teams as a build-up to the qualifiers in Qatar.

Fiji Football President Rajesh Patel says the decision was made after taking into consideration the players and management welfare, and ensuring that they are safe.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel adds the national side will leave for Qatar earlier in March and play from friendly matches in Doha before the qualifiers.

He says all players in the national team will be allowed to play for their respective districts in the first two rounds of the Digicel Premier League.

The final squad will march into camp on February 21 at Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba.