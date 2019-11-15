Melanesian Football Cup to be revived

The Melanesian Spearhead Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oceania Football Confederation as the Melanesian Football Cup will be revived.

The MOU was signed in Vanuatu with the goal of promoting and developing football and futsal in the region.

MSG Secretariat Acting Director General George Hoa’au and OFC President Lambert Maltock signing off on plans to establish a mutually cooperative relationship between the two organisations.

Radio New Zealand reports, last September, the inaugural meeting of MSG Sports Ministers was held in Port Vila, which endorsed the revival of the Melanesian Football Cup and renamed it the MSG Prime Ministers Cup.

The Secretariat will now prepare a programme for the MSG Prime Ministers Cup and the Melanesian Games in consultation with OFC, which will be hosted by Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands on a rotational basis.

The MOU’s objectives also include a long-term legacy plan including a forum to help train and develop coaches and match officials in the region.

Meanwhile, the respective national federations also proposed that the MSG Secretariat take the lead in dialogue with world governing body FIFA through the Oceania Football Confederation.

[Source: OFC]