COVID-19
Football

Mee scores in Burnley win

BBC Sports
February 24, 2022 11:07 am

Burnley secured a back-to-back Premier League win for the first time in 13 months after beating Tottenham 1-nil in the English Premier League this morning.

Skipper Ben Mee rose above Cristian Romero to meet Josh Brownhill’s 71st-minute far-post free-kick perfectly and send it back past Hugo Lloris and into the far corner.

It secured a victory that takes Burnley to within two points of safety given their better goal difference.

