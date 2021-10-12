McTominay scores winner for Scotland

Scotland is now on course for the World Cup qualifying play-offs after edging Israel this morning.

Scott McTominay sparked bedlam at Hampden as his stoppage-time winner.

Scotland’s concerted pressure looked set to fall short until McTominay pounced to leave his side two wins from a play-off spot, with trips to the Faroes Islands and Moldova up next.

The victory moves Steve Clarke’s men four points clear of Israel with three games to play in the battle to finish runners-up to Denmark.

In other matches, Ireland beat Azerbaijan 3-nil, Greece edged Georgia 2-nil, Sweden defeated Kosovo 3-nil, and Ukraine outclassed Finland 2-1.