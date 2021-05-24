McTominay heads Manchester United to victory

Scott McTominay’s eighth-minute header proved enough for Manchester United to beat Aston Villa 1-nil in the FA Cup today.

McTominay was allowed to run unchallenged to the edge of the Villa six-yard box, where he met Fred’s perfectly weighted cross to steer the ball past Emiliano Martinez.

The goal condemned Villa boss Steven Gerrard to an unhappy return to Manchester, where he was baited by the home supporters because of his allegiance to Liverpool.

United will meet Middlesbrough in the fourth-round of the FA Cup.

[Source: BBC]