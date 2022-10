Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for PSG [Source: Twitter]

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as Paris St-Germain beat Nice 2-1 to climb back to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Lionel Messi’s excellent 20-yard free-kick gave the French champion the lead.

Nice levelled the scores 19 minutes later to the surprise of everyone.

Substitute Mbappe struck in the 83rd minute to seal PSG’s seventh win in a row in all competitions.