Mbappe hat-trick gives PSG win over Barcelona

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 17, 2021 10:49 am
Moise Kean celebrates after scoring for PSG against Barcelona [Source: UEFA Champions League]

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick to give Paris St-Germain a 4-1 win over Barcelona in the first leg of round 16 in UEFA Champions League.

PSG had to come from a goal down after Lionel Messi gave Barcelona a 1-nil lead.

Mbappe equalised five minutes later and this brought confidence into PSG side as they managed to score three more goals.

Moise Kean got into the scoreboard while Mbappe scored two more for a 4-1 victory.

In another match played this morning, Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 2-nil with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

