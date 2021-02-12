Football
Mbappe hat-trick gives PSG win over Barcelona
February 17, 2021 10:49 am
Moise Kean celebrates after scoring for PSG against Barcelona [Source: UEFA Champions League]
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick to give Paris St-Germain a 4-1 win over Barcelona in the first leg of round 16 in UEFA Champions League.
PSG had to come from a goal down after Lionel Messi gave Barcelona a 1-nil lead.
Mbappe equalised five minutes later and this brought confidence into PSG side as they managed to score three more goals.
🥇 Hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappé takes the prize after THAT devastating display in Barcelona ⚽️⚽️⚽️#UCLPOTM | #UCL pic.twitter.com/ngFqYSgvTu
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2021
Moise Kean got into the scoreboard while Mbappe scored two more for a 4-1 victory.
In another match played this morning, Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 2-nil with goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
🔴 Liverpool’s highest goalscorer in competition history claims the award after his first-leg performance ⚽️
👉 Mohamed Salah will be one of four players you can vote for to claim the Player of the Week crown 🔜👑#UCLPOTM | #UCL pic.twitter.com/7YpjVuQuo6
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2021