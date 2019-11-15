Maupay stuns Arsenal with late Brighton winner

Brighton forward Neal Maupay scored the winner five minutes into added to help his Brighton team beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League this morning.

The win is a big boost for the relegation-threatened Brighton side.

Maupay showed coolness and class to slot in his ninth and most important goal of the season to give his team their first league win of 2020 and cap a remarkable comeback.

Article continues after advertisement

Nicolas Pepe had fired Arsenal into a deserved lead with a superb curling shot with just over 20 minutes to go, but Lewis Dunk scrambled an equalizer over the line from close range to set up a barnstorming finish.

Maupay’s winner was a sucker punch for Arsenal, who have now lost back-to-back games since the Premier League returned – results that surely make a late run to Champions League qualification very unlikely.

In other Premier League games this morning, Leicester drew 1 all with Watford and the Wolves beat West Ham 2-0.

[Source:BBC Sport]