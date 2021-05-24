Mateisuva joins Suva

Suva has officially secured the services of national goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva.

Mateisuva will leave Labasa to join the Whites after his transfer application was approved today by the Fiji Football Association.

According to the Suva Football page, Mateisuva officially put pen to paper after six months of waiting and is eager to join his new team for the 2022 season.

Mateisuva will bring a wealth of experience to an already impressive Suva outfit for this Digicel Premier League season.