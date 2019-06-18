Mateinaqara ruled out for Ba

The Ba football side will have a few changes tomorrow in their second Champions versus Champions match against Labasa.

This has been confirmed by Ba team manager Arvind Singh.

Singh says Ba will miss the services of their number one goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara who has been ruled out because of an injury.

Mateinaqara injured his knee last night in the first CvC leg at Churchill Park in Lautoka and the match ended in a nil-all draw.

Labasa will host Ba tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the match on Radio Fiji Two.