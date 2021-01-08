Mateinaqara expected to join Lautoka

It looks like Tagi Vonolagi is not the only high profile signing for Lautoka football this year.

National goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara is expected to return to the Sugar City this season.

This has been confirmed by Suva Football President Ritesh Pratap who says that Mateinaqara has expressed his interest to join the Blues.

Article continues after advertisement

“The only player we know is Beniamino, our goalkeeper. He has already told us that he’s applying for his registration with Lautoka. But at the moment we haven’t received anything official from Lautoka applying for his release yet. But we can confirm that Ben may be moving to Lautoka at this very moment.”

Pratap adds they have three goalkeepers in the current squad including, Atunaisa Naucukidi, Emori Ragata and Jovilisi Borisi.

Mateinaqara featured for the Blues in 2018 and helped them make the OFC Champions League final where they lost to Wellington.

Apart from Mateinaqara, Lautoka is expected to secure the services of national rep Antonio Tuivuna through the pre-season transfer window.

Meanwhile, the transfer window ends on the 31st of this month.