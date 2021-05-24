Home

Match against Vanuatu was crucial: Tekiate

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 15, 2022 12:50 pm
[Source: Fiji FA]

The ‘Bula Boys’ friendly match against Vanuatu was an eye-opener, revealing areas the team still needs to improve on.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from Qatar, Vice-captain Remueru Tekiate is confident the national side can tackle any team at the Oceania FIFA World Cup Qualification.

Tekiate says the national side is putting things into perspective three days out from the qualifiers.

Article continues after advertisement

“Been a long time that we’ve actually played together as a team when it comes to the national friendly matches I know the boys actually played their hearts out and now we know where we stand and the coaches they have their own plans so we’ll have to rectify our mistakes.”

He adds the boys are in high spirits.

“Team mood is actually good, we’ve had our ups and downs but the boys have actually changed their attitude and focused on the task ahead.”

The Bula Boys will have their first qualifier match against New Caledonia at 5 am on Saturday.

You can catch the live-action of the match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Premier League, three matches will be played on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

NZOTC Nasinu faces Navua at 1 pm, while Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nadroga at 3 pm and Suva battles Rewa at 5 pm.

These three matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League match between Rewa and Suva at 11 am will be shown live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

In another DPL match, Nadi hosts Ba at Prince Charles Park at 3 pm.

