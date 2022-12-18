Match abandoned after fan injures player

[Source: CNN]

The A-League Melbourne derby was abandoned after a player and the referee were injured by a spectator during a pitch invasion.

Fans ran on to the pitch in the 22nd minute of the match between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.

Referee Alex King was trying to shield City goalkeeper Tom Glover when both suffered cuts to their faces after being hit by a metal bucket.

Glover had several stitches before being taken to hospital for scans.

A TV cameraman was also injured by a flare.

Melbourne Victory in a statement says the club was devastated and unequivocally condemns the appalling behavior of fans at AAMI Park, which the two clubs share.

Supporters had been protesting before and during the game, which was initially suspended then abandoned on player safety grounds.