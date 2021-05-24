Home

Football

Matarerega scores winner for Rewa

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 13, 2022 4:15 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

Super sub Rusiate Matarerega starred in his first outing for Rewa scoring the winning goal in their 1-nil victory over Ba in the Digicel Premier League clash at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

A pass from Iosefo Verevou, and Matarerega’s header in the 75th minute sealed the win for Rewa.

Lanky Saula Waqa and Savenaca Nakalevu were in impressive form for the Men In Black.

With Nabil Begg in the mix, the Ba pressed on the Rewa goal line hoping to score a goal.

After a scoreless first half, Rewa was determined for a comeback after the break.

Rewa new recruits, Verevou, Abbu Zahid, and Matarerega came off the bench for the Delta Tigers in the second half increasing the tempo of the game.

A pass from Tevita Waranivalu, to Verevou saw him make an attempt at goal, hitting the crossbar.

The rebound landed in the direction of Verevou who passed the ball to Matarerega, who headed home the winner.

Rewa made some changes resting Waranivalu, bringing in Jeshal Kumar.

Rewa maintained their stance to hold off Ba from scoring till the whistle.

[Source: Fiji Football]

