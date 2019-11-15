Home

Matarerega double sinks Nasinu

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
September 20, 2020 2:52 pm
Action from the Nasinu vs Nadi match at the ANZ Stadium.

Rusiate Matarerega scored a double to give Nadi a 3-1 win over Nasinu at the ANZ Stadium in round 11 of the Vodafone Premier League match.

Matarerega opened the account minutes before half time to give the Jetsetters a one-nil lead at the breather.

The Tagi Vonolagi coached side came back strongly after the breather and managed to equalize through Nasoni Mereke minutes after the second half kicked-off.

Brilliant one two passes from midfielders led by Afraz Ali, Qasevakatini  and Jeshal Kumar kept the Giant Killers defenders and goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro busy as a rebound  from the crossbar saw Matarerega head in his second goal in mid second half.

Nadi increased their lead just before full time when Napolioni Qasevakatini scored the winner to make it 3-1.

Vodafone Premier League:#Nasinu vs #Nadi kicks-off at the ANZ Stadium. #FijiNews #FBCNews #FijiSports #FBCSports #Fiji

Posted by FBC News on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Vodafone Premier League:#Nadi vs #Nasinu [Gallery]#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports

Posted by FBC News on Saturday, September 19, 2020

 

