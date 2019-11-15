Matarerega double sinks Nasinu

Rusiate Matarerega scored a double to give Nadi a 3-1 win over Nasinu at the ANZ Stadium in round 11 of the Vodafone Premier League match.

Matarerega opened the account minutes before half time to give the Jetsetters a one-nil lead at the breather.

The Tagi Vonolagi coached side came back strongly after the breather and managed to equalize through Nasoni Mereke minutes after the second half kicked-off.

Article continues after advertisement

Brilliant one two passes from midfielders led by Afraz Ali, Qasevakatini and Jeshal Kumar kept the Giant Killers defenders and goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro busy as a rebound from the crossbar saw Matarerega head in his second goal in mid second half.

Nadi increased their lead just before full time when Napolioni Qasevakatini scored the winner to make it 3-1.