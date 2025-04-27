Matanisiga's double dazzler seals Rewa’s win

Action from the Rewa vs Suva clash at Ratu Cakobau Park

Ratu Cakobau Park was the stage for a pulsating Extra Premier League encounter that saw Rewa edge out Suva in a 3-2 thriller, with Gabriel Matanisiga emerging as the hero of the hour for the home side.

The game ignited early when Matanisiga coolly slotted home a penalty, giving Rewa the early advantage.

Rewa extended their lead through Bruce Hughes, putting them in a commanding position.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Suva weren’t about to roll over.

Gagame Feni pulled one back, narrowing the deficit to 2-1 at halftime and setting the stage for a dramatic second half.

Suva came out firing after the break, showing real grit on Rewa’s home turf.

Feni struck again from the penalty spot, leveling the score at 2-2 and injecting new life into the contest.

Just when it looked like either side could snatch it, Matanisiga stepped up once more.

With the clock ticking down, he found the back of the net, sealing a hard-fought 3-2 victory for Rewa and sending their home crowd into raptures.

Meanwhile, in another Extra Premier League match today, Labasa defeated Nadi 1-0.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.