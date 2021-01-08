Matanisiga good fit for Suva striker position

Suva football coach Babs Khan says former Rewa defender Gabirieli Matanisiga is equally talented as Sairusi Nalaubu.

The capital side has just recruited Matanisiga through the pre-season transfer window, but is also on the brink of losing its top striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

Khan says they are aware of the growing interest from other districts to enlist Nalaubu, and he adds it is not about the individual but about the teams backing as well.

If Nalaubu leaves Suva, Khan says Matanisiga will be the suitable replacement.

“Everybody will want to have Sairusi, he is the wonder boy and scored the highest goals last year. And everybody will want to have him in the team but then it is not about Sairusi it is about the team. You got to have the players backing him too. He’s a plus, he can finish but then Gabby is equally talented.”

Apart from Matanisiga, former Nasinu player Jone Naraba and Ivan Kumar are the new players Suva has so far managed to sign in this transfer window.