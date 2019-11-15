Matanisiga goal saves Rewa

Lincoln Refrigeration Rewa defender Gabrieli Matanisiga rescued his side against Fresh Choice Lautoka in the last game of day one at the Courts Inter District Championship at the ANZ Stadium.

Matanisiga scored in added time to secure the BOG champions a 1-all draw with Lautoka.

Sitiveni Cavuilagi struck in the 14th minute which left the Rewa fans shocked and Lautoka kept the 1-0 lead until the 92nd minute when Matanisiga netted the equalizer.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu never stopped shouting out the instructions from the sideline while his Lautoka counterpart Ravinesh Kumar was doing the same.

Rodu made a tactical change in the second spell with Josateki Tamudu replacing Mohammed Ramzan and Kumar replaced Muni Shivam Naidu with Jone Vono.

Both teams had equal scoring chances in the second half. On one occasion Lautoka’s Dave Radrigai had only Rewa goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini to beat but his shot went wide.

Tevita Waranivalu could have scored the equalizer for Rewa after a brilliant cross by Setareki Hughes, however, his attempt went across the goalmouth.

In the 67th minute, Cavuilagi nearly scored his second but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

However, in the 80th minute, Lautoka was penalised for a foul by Lautoka goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua and he was also injured in the process.

Biuvanua was replaced by Viliame Tabucala who didn’t disappoint and saved Setareki Hughes’s penalty.

Meanwhile, the Courts IDC continues tomorrow with Ba taking on Navua at 1pm, Lautoka meets Nasinu at 3pm, Suva faces Rewa at 5pm and Labasa battles Nadi at 7pm.

You can catch the commentaries of the Ba/Navua, Suva/Rewa and the Labasa/Nadi matches on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, the senior games continue at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor tomorrow.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A NASINU 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 REWA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 LAUTOKA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 SUVA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 GROUP B NAVUA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADI 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 BA 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Courts IDC 2020 Premier Division Match 4:Lincoln Rewa vs Fresh Choice Lautoka#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, October 6, 2020