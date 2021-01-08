Matanasiga seals deal with Suva

Defending Vodafone Premier League and Fiji FACT champions Suva has confirmed its first new signing this season.

Former Rewa defender Gabirieli Matanasiga will feature for Suva this season.

Matanisiga who is one of the best performers from 2020 an undisclosed deal with Suva FA for 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

The capital city side is expected to announce a few more new signings in the pre-season transfer window before it ends at the end of this month.