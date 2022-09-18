Matanisiga heads home the winner

Gabiriele Matanisiga celebrates with the team after scoring for Fiji [Source: MSG Prime Ministers Cup 2022/Facebook]

Gabiriele Matanisiga scored the lone goal as Digicel Fiji Football team earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory against New Caledonia at Korman Stadium in Vanuatu late last night.

In its first group match of the MSG Prime Ministers Cup 2022, the Bula Boys earned maximum points after Matanisiga headed home the winner from a Praneel Naidu corner-kick in the 91st minute.

The national side was reduced to 10 men when Inoke Turagalailai was shown the red card after a second bookable offense in the 56th minute.

The Digicel Bula Boys will face Solomon Islands in its second group match on September 24.



Fiji coach Flemming Serristlev says he was not happy with his side’s first-half performance and lauds them for a hard-fought win in the second stanza to earn three points against New Caledonia.



