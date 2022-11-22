Mataele boast benefits of development

Patience is paying off for Tailevu Naitasiri women’s coach Laisani Mataele as her young squad created history in the Digicel Inter-District Championship.

Tailevu Naitasiri qualified for the IDC semi-finals for the first time ever on Sunday.

Mataele says it hasn’t been easy coaching a team that is made up of school children majority of which are under the age of 18.

“This is the benefit of development. Dealing with minor players I faced many challenges as I had to get permission from their parents given that this month is exam month for the girls.”

Mataele says her team operates on the permission and support of the player’s parents and their school teachers.

The team was without their first-choice goalkeeper who was not released by her parents to play due to her exams.

The youngest player in the team is a class five student.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Labasa in the first semi-final on Saturday at 10.30 am at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.