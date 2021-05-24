Home

Football

Martinelli double helps Arsenal win at Leeds

December 19, 2021 6:20 am
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring one of his goals [Source: Arsenal/Twitter]

Two goals from Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal sweep past an injury-hit Leeds at Elland Road to secure their third successive Premier League victory.

Martinelli’s double and Bukayo Saka’s deflected effort made it 3-0 before half-time as the Gunners ruthlessly capitalised on an error-strewn Leeds performance.

Raphinha pulled one back from the penalty spot in the second half, before Arsenal substitute Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up an emphatic victory for Mikel Arteta’s side late on.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think we did our job and we played so well. It was a great performance,” Martinelli told BBC Sport. “I was trying to score more but the most important thing is the victory.”

The scoreline could have been greater but for an impressive performance by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who made fine stops to deny Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.

