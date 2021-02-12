Marlon Tahioa shoots for the stars

New Labasa football inclusion Marlon Tahioa aims to win his first Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title.

The Solomon Islander was a sensation for the relegated Nasinu football side last season and has made way to add to the Babasiga Lions’ success this year.

With the first leg of the CvC series set to kick-off tomorrow, Tahioa says he will give his all to help the Northerners retain the title.

Article continues after advertisement

“I will give my best, 100 per cent. I will give my 120 per cent to win CVC for my new team.”

The 22-year-old says he is blending well with the team as they work mainly with the basics which he adds is his style of play.

Tahioa and Labasa takes on Suva tomorrow at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium.

They will square off in the second leg on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.