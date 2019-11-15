Home

Football

Maritino Nemani is the new Suva football coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 13, 2020 1:15 pm
Maritino Nemani

Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Maritino Nemani is the new Suva football coach.

Nemani accepted the offer to coach Suva and will have his first training run with the capital city side this afternoon at Bidesi Park.

The former Suva player says one of his main goals is to have the Suva soccer team advocate against violence towards women and girls.

This is in support of the government’s commitment to the first-ever National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against women and children.

