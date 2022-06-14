Marcelo leaves Real Madrid after 15 years

Marcelo's contract expires at the end of this month.[Pic:The Indian Express]

Former Brazil star and Real Madrid defender Marcelo is leaving the club after 15 years.

He fought back tears as he said farewell to the club in a special ceremony to recognize his career.

The 34-year-old, who is the most decorated player in Real history with 25 trophies, will leave when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Marcelo won five Champions Leagues and six La Liga titles with the club



He made 545 appearances for Real in all competitions after joining from Brazilian side Fluminense in 2007.