Mani training with Navua

Youngster Melvin Mani will know his fate today and whether he’ll be able to feature for Navua this weekend.

Mani was part of the national camp last year but was dropped due to disciplinary issues.

He was suspended for three months after testing positive for drugs.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been cleared by Labasa Football Association to play for Navua this year.

The former national U17 and U20 representative has been training with the southerners for two weeks now and if given the clearance, he will be a player to look out for this season.

Meanwhile, former Lautoka and Rewa goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini will also don the Navua jumper while Fiji FA is yet to receive the ITC for Surinamese Tivo Limon.

Nadroga rep Sunny Deol who applied for his transfer to Navua has withdrawn.

Former national and Nasinu goalkeeper Tagi Vonolagi is also back with the team as technical advisor.

Navua will host Nadroga in the opening DPL round at 3pm on Sunday at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.



Click on the image for a bigger view