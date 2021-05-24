Football
Mani, Ralulu and Naivakananumi cleared
February 17, 2022 4:43 pm
From left: Melvin Mani, Akeimi Ralulu and Sekove Naivakananumi
Four players who were suspended for drugs last season have been cleared.
The Fiji Football Association Discipline Committee last night gave the green light for these players to return to play.
Defenders Akeimi Ralulu and Sekove Naivakananumi will join the Babasiga Lions at Subrail Park this Saturday when Labasa takes on Rewa in their Digicel Premier League clash.
Former Labasa midfielder, Melvin Mani will don the Navua colors this weekend.
Also cleared is Ba’s Mitieli Naiviro who will link up with Nadroga this season.
Saturday’s DPL match will kick off at 1pm.
On Sunday, Churchill Park will host a triple header starting at 12pm between Nadi and Nadroga, at 2pm Lautoka takes on Navua while Suva meets Ba at 4pm.
You can watch these matches live on FBC POP on the Walesi platform.
Also on Sunday, Nasinu faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|NASINU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|NAVUA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|REWA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|SUVA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|LAUTOKA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|BA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|LABASA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADI
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|-
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|3 - 0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
