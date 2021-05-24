Home

Football

Mani, Ralulu and Naivakananumi cleared

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 4:43 pm
From left: Melvin Mani, Akeimi Ralulu and Sekove Naivakananumi

Four players who were suspended for drugs last season have been cleared.

The Fiji Football Association Discipline Committee last night gave the green light for these players to return to play.

Defenders Akeimi Ralulu and Sekove Naivakananumi will join the Babasiga Lions at Subrail Park this Saturday when Labasa takes on Rewa in their Digicel Premier League clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Labasa midfielder, Melvin Mani will don the Navua colors this weekend.

Also cleared is Ba’s Mitieli Naiviro who will link up with Nadroga this season.

Saturday’s DPL match will kick off at 1pm.

On Sunday, Churchill Park will host a triple header starting at 12pm between Nadi and Nadroga, at 2pm Lautoka takes on Navua while Suva meets Ba at 4pm.

You can watch these matches live on FBC POP on the Walesi platform.

Also on Sunday, Nasinu faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
TAILEVU NAITASIRI110030+33
NASINU110020+23
NAVUA110031+23
REWA110010+13
SUVA110021+13
LAUTOKA100112-10
BA100101-10
LABASA100102-20
NADROGA100113
-20
NADI100103-30

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa-RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi-NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka-NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa-SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi3 - 0Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


