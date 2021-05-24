Mane scores to give Senegal win over Zimbabwe

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane’s penalty goal gave Senegal the perfect start to the Africa Cup of Nations campaign to beat Zimbabwe 1-0.

The Senegalese had earlier missed a host of chances.

Mane fell to midfielder Gana Gueye shortly before half-time but the Paris St-Germain star could not control an easy pass from Mane with the goal beckoning.

Mane himself had been denied earlier in the half when shooting straight at impressive Zimbabwe goalkeeper Petros Mhari after wriggling into space in the box.

Mane’s penalty after 96 minutes and 18 seconds is the latest winning goal in normal time at AFCON since Bruno Zita Mbanangoyé scored after 96 minutes and 55 seconds for Gabon against Morocco in 2012.

[Source: BBC]